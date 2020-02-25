University of Warwick
Quantum computer program developed to detect leakage of encoded information to unwanted states
University of Warwick developed program will give quantum computer users the ability to ascertain that their machines are doing precisely what they are supposed to do
Researchers claim battery charging breakthrough tech that can charge lithium batteries five times faster
University of Warwick researchers develop new technology that can radically speed-up battery charging
Backbytes: VW covering things up? It wouldn't be the first time...
VW didn't want anyone to know how easy their cars are to steal