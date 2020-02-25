University of St Andrews
Easier-to-use smart watch interface developed by University of St Andrews researchers
Smart watch interfaces made smarter, claim University of St Andrews researchers
University of St Andrews keeps 'key intellectual property' in-house even as it moves more to the cloud
CIO Steven Watt keeps university IP close while strategically moving services and infrastructure to the cloud
University of St Andrews consolidates and virtualises 400 servers in 50 locations
Project led by CIO Steven Watt intended to cut costs, power consumption and carbon emissions at the 600-year-old University