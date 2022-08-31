How a research student in 1960 built a virtual heart on a mainframe in the middle of the night.
APT29 group is using publicly available exploits to conduct widespread scanning and exploitation against vulnerable systems, NCSC warns
Trust wants an inspirational CIDO to build on recent investment in IT infrastructure
'With HEAT, straight away I could see that we were purchasing a very powerful and configurable tool,' said John Ireland, director of customer services at University of Oxford
It's not just manual roles that will be displaced by AI: 'Machines make the decisions and we do the work,' says Stephen Prentice
The potential for AI to harm people - even inadvertently - isn't low enough to be ignored, warns Dr Stuart Armstrong
Despite the risks, AI is 'ultimately the key portal that we have to pass through to realise the full dimensions of humanity's long-term potential,' argues Professor Nick Bostrom