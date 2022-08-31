University of Oxford

Computer modelling the human heart

Computer modelling the human heart

How a research student in 1960 built a virtual heart on a mainframe in the middle of the night.

31 August 2022

Russia accused of trying to hack into Covid-19 vaccine research in the UK, US and Canada

APT29 group is using publicly available exploits to conduct widespread scanning and exploitation against vulnerable systems, NCSC warns

17 July 2020

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the hunt for a chief information and digital officer

Trust wants an inspirational CIDO to build on recent investment in IT infrastructure

08 February 2016

University of Oxford selects HEAT Software service desk to 'evolve' IT

'With HEAT, straight away I could see that we were purchasing a very powerful and configurable tool,' said John Ireland, director of customer services at University of Oxford

17 September 2015

Could a machine do a better job than your manager? Maybe so, says Gartner

It's not just manual roles that will be displaced by AI: 'Machines make the decisions and we do the work,' says Stephen Prentice

25 June 2015

Coders must ensure AI doesn't interpret 'prevent human suffering' as 'kill all humans', warns researcher

The potential for AI to harm people - even inadvertently - isn't low enough to be ignored, warns Dr Stuart Armstrong

25 June 2015

We must ensure AI doesn't overpower us, argues Oxford University professor

Despite the risks, AI is 'ultimately the key portal that we have to pass through to realise the full dimensions of humanity's long-term potential,' argues Professor Nick Bostrom

02 June 2015
