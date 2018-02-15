University of Konstanz

Chips and Components

Princeton University is one step closer to silicon-based quantum computing

Researchers developed a device demonstrating the potential to use light as a messenger to connect quantum 'bits' of data

clock 15 February 2018 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read