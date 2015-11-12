Box 'provides increased efficiency, security and simplicity for our employees' says Alexandre Cabaud, VP global business services at Amadeus
French lingerie company deploys Box across its marketing and manufacturing teams to help modernise its business
CTO Paul Saunders tells Computing how students have become 'champions' for Box use at Dundee
Out with the old as the University of Dundee updates its collaborative systems to match student and staff demands
Eurostar CIO Antoine de Kerviler and University of Dundee CTO Paul Saunders explain why they chose Box for online collaboration