Amadeus deploys Box to global workforce of 13,000

Box 'provides increased efficiency, security and simplicity for our employees' says Alexandre Cabaud, VP global business services at Amadeus

clock 12 November 2015 •
Groupe Chantelle 'completely transforms' business practices with Box cloud collaboration tools

French lingerie company deploys Box across its marketing and manufacturing teams to help modernise its business

clock 12 October 2015 •
As intuitive to use as an iPhone: why University of Dundee students benefit from Box

CTO Paul Saunders tells Computing how students have become 'champions' for Box use at Dundee

clock 16 September 2015 •
Old-style software vendors will be dumped, warns University of Dundee CTO Paul Saunders

Out with the old as the University of Dundee updates its collaborative systems to match student and staff demands

clock 15 September 2015 •
'Much nicer than DropBox'... 'People just like it': Why two CIOs bought Box over other collaboration tools

Eurostar CIO Antoine de Kerviler and University of Dundee CTO Paul Saunders explain why they chose Box for online collaboration

clock 08 May 2015 •