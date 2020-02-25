University of Cambridge
'Ghost' galaxy sitting on the outskirts of the Milky Way found
Dubbed Antlia 2, the ghost galaxy sits just 130,000 light-years away from the Milky Way
Scientists uncover young star with four Jupiter and Saturn-sized planets orbiting around it
The most extreme range of orbits yet observed in such a young star system, claim University of Cambridge astronomers
Planets outside solar system identified that could be teeming with life
Scientists home-in on planets that should have the same ingredients for life as Earth
New transistor design could run for years without batteries
Printable on any fabric at low temperature and requiring less than one nanowatt of power
'If people knew what bulk collection in Investigatory Powers Bill really meant, there'd be uproar' privacy expert tells MPs
Dr Joss Wright tells Science and Technology Committee modern communications data should be treated with respect, and government must be more clear about its intent to increase mass surveillance
FitBit and Fuelband for remote monitoring can save hospitals time and money says Cambridge University Hospitals Trust chief
Why should certain patients have to stay overnight in hospital when we can consult with them at home, asks chief medical information officer Dr Afzal Chaudhry
Big science: Decoding the human genome and the mysteries of the universe with supercomputers
Cambridge University experts explain how supercomputers and big data are helping answer some of science's thorniest questions
University of Cambridge picks Dell to help power SKA, the world's largest telescope
SKA project aims to harness the power of big data to help scientists observe the very edges of the universe
Cambridge University develops high-conductivity carbon wiring as an alternative to copper
University focusing on carbon-copper hybrids first as commercialisation remains years away
Expert predicts government NHS data-sharing plans spell end for patient privacy
Plans mean 'the end of medical privacy' and further encroachment by the 'database state', claims security expert
Banks to wash their hands of customer card fraud
Banks rewrite their terms and conditions to make customers pay for card fraud