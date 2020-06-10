University of California
Machine learning tool that can predict bacterial resistance to antibiotics developed by scientists
Tool can predict the antibiotics that Tuberculosis strains are resistant to - and which they are susceptible to
Scientists develop framework for finding life on planets outside our solar system
Are detected using next-generation telescopes that measure the composition of gases surrounding planets
Army-funded researchers uncover particles that could be building blocks in quantum computers
Could be used in quantum computing to block intruders on sensitive communication networks