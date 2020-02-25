Unite
HP axes 1,124 UK employees as part of global restructuring
Unite blasts HP for 'addiction to job cuts' as 29,000 staff worldwide are axed
CSC bows to pressure on compulsory layoffs - Unite
CSC confirms it hopes to minimise compulsory cuts. Possibility of other firms stepping in, claims union
CSC job cuts: NOA backtracks on comments, makes things worse (UPDATED)
National Outsourcing Association "does not support the job cuts" says chief - while contradicting CSC's own statements. Meanwhile, back at the NHS...
Workers shocked as CSC announces 640 more UK job losses (UPDATED)
Unite says workers "devastated" by the news. India-based offshore workers on NHS programme immune, it claims
Storm clouds gather for CSC as Unite protests against redundancies (UPDATED 19 April)
Union announces plans to take to the streets - meanwhile, controversy grows over CSC's public sector work
Fujitsu staff in Manchester and Crewe strike
While PCS members benefit from pay increases following the threat of a strike
IT jobs on the line as Northern Rock looks to restructure
Loss-making bank could cut up to 680 staff
Company transfers hurt UK IT workers, claim union and trade body
Unite argues that tax breaks on intra-company transfers encourages firms to favour them over domestic workers
RBS to cut 1,000 IT roles
Royal Bank of Scotland has announced it will cut 3,500 jobs, 1,000 of which are in IT support
HP to axe 934 more UK jobs
Unite union predicts "another 1,000 jobs to go in next financial year"
Fujitsu redundancy plans are discriminatory, says union
Unite accuses firm of bias against women and ethnic minorities
Steria reaches new pension agreement as Fujitsu strike begins
New Steria pension deal will broadly reflect terms of previous arrangement
HP avoids strike
But more to come for the firm - and Fujitsu too
HP faces first-ever UK strike on Monday
Unite members join Public and Commercial Services Union staff in protest over pay and benefit cuts
Fujitsu staff vote for industrial action
Pension reduction is unnecessary in a profitable company, says union
HP UK workers to vote on industrial action
150 staff at IT giant unhappy about changes to employment benefits
Unite presses ahead with Fujitsu strike vote
Dispute continues over job cuts, pension scheme cancellation and pay freeze
Fujitsu Services faces strike action from staff
Union members votes in favour of action over plans to shut final salary pension
Fujitsu Services cuts 1,200 UK jobs
Trade union condemns move as "wholly unwarranted"
Home Office advised to tighten intra-company staff transfer rules
Greater checks needed on firms bringing workers in from abroad, says Migration Advisory Committee
IBM faces union attack on pensions plans
Unite says IT giant is using recession as cover for unnecessary changes
Fujitsu faces possible strike action
Unite to poll members over changes to vendor's pension plan that could affect up to 4,000 staff