unified communications
Working from home, keeping connected: 17 video conferencing and collaboration tools to consider
Whether you're a global corporation or a small business, ensuring remote working colleages can keep in touch is suddenly more important than ever. We look at 17 video-enabled collaboration tools that could help bridge the communications gap.
Are you gambling on cybersecurity?
Cybersecurity is a high stakes game and people aren't aware of the risks, says professional poker player and statistician Liv Boeree
Unified comms market is dropping native apps in favour of browser services
Browser-based tools avoid fragmentation and are fast to distribute, but struggle to alert users to notifications
Small firms exist in UCC, but Microsoft and Cisco have made the game all about acquisitions
Delta research, however, shows that customers are unhappy with the market leaders' hidden costs
Plantronics completes Polycom acquisition for $2 billion
The tie-up brings Plantronics into UC hardware space
M&A carries on in unified comms space
The UC market continues to shrink while remaining the same size
Global market for unified comms will be driven by mobile, BYOD and the cloud
UC market shows no signs of slowing down
Cloud-based call recording enables regulatory compliance, says TeleWare
Call recording is a requirement in the healthcare and financial services industries
Partnership moves TeleDomani towards UC&C
Net2phone will provide hardware and services
More than half of CIOs say that video is 'core' to their business service
Video is important, but technical complexity and cost hold people back from investment
Wasting time on conference calls costs the UK more than £26 billion every year
Dial-in codes are insecure, but people are wary of moving to new, unfamiliar systems
Virsae finds 99 per cent of calls are passable, but users often misdiagnose problems
Historical records often point to a network component like a router, rather than the actual root cause
Wire wants to replace WhatsApp for business users
And it has plans for the IoT, too
Navigating the enterprise messaging market - why and how to choose the best fit for your business needs
Companies looking for a messaging solution are spoilt for choice - how to choose the right one?
StoneCalibre acquires AVST to create joint voice and data UC firm
StoneCalibre has merged AVST and fax-over-IP company XMedius
Bosch rolls out cloud communications to 160,000 locations with Avaya
Avaya's cloud services are helping Bosch to create a standardised solution for its 440+ subsidiaries
Swisscom extends unified comms presence with BroadSoft partnership
The Smart Business Connect Solution is now a full UC product
Collab9 hosts UC partner AVST in authorised cloud infrastructure
Partners expand UC offering for public sector
8x8 wants to break down silos with Virtual Office tools
New software integrates with NetSuite, Zendesk and Salesforce
Microsoft wants to kill cost of switching apps by adding Cortana to Skype
Contextual awareness makes Skype better, faster, stronger
SoftwareONE absorbs UC Point in a bid to strengthen Unified Communications offering
UC Point's employees will join the SoftwareONE UC&C organisation
How a 27-year old phone maker is adapting to an IP world
Desktop phones made Polycom famous; but in a dying PBX market, it's had to find new ways to grow
Does VR have a place in UC&C?
Virtual environments lend themselves to collaboration, but the tools are complex to use
Microsoft to replace Skype for Business
Microsoft will replace the product 'over time', switching to Teams