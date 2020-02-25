Ukraine
Maersk claims it's 'too early to predict' financial impact of NotPetya - but Reckitt Benckiser warns of £100m cost
Maersk, Reckitt Benckiser and Cadbury's all issue warnings over the cost of clearing up after NotPetya malware
Ukrainian authorities point finger of blame at Russia over NotPetya malware
Security Service of Ukraine claims to have seized equipment used to propagate WannaCry and NotPetya
Cyber attacks against industrial control systems on the rise, warns US official
'I am very dismayed at the accessibility of some of these networks,' says Department of Homeland Security's Marty Edwards
UK's critical infrastructure could be taken out by hackers, warns expert
'Sticking plaster' cyber defence means 'issues of national and worldwide safety are at risk here,' Dr Kevin Curran tells Computing
Hackers cause Ukrainian power cut - a reminder cyber attacks will become more dangerous in 2016
Ukrainian power outage 'sparked' by email-borne malware makes Ashley Madison hack seem trivial
CryptoWall ransomware uninstalls if it finds itself running on a PC in Russia, Belarus or Ukraine
CryptoWall ransomware dissected by Intel-led security group
Dukes hacking group 'based in Moscow', claims F-Secure
Even Russia's Kaspersky concurs with F-Secure's conclusion