UK government
NHS to open national artificial intelligence lab to boost medical research
AI lab will connect researchers with tech companies to solve medical and other challenges faced by the NHS
Government's digital strategy has lost momentum, claims Science and Technology Committee report
MPs slam government's faltering digital strategy
G-Cloud 11 goes live with 4,200 suppliers onboard
Launch of G-Cloud 11 comes as over £4bn has been spent on IT procurement by public sector bodies via the service
MPs launch electronic waste and circular economy inquiry
Politicians will explore the true extent of the UK's e-waste problem and how a circular economy can be created for electronic goods.
UK Government unveils security standard for surveillance cameras
The standard aims to combat attacks launched by infected camera systems
Government launches £153m programme to commercialise quantum tech
Total spending on quantum technology by the government surpasses £1bn
UK tech visa applications continue to rise, according to Tech Nation
The increase in applications comes as uncertainty around Brexit continues
UK needs kitemark system to warn consumers of device security threats, say MPs
The government needs to take a long-term approach to protecting against the risk of cyber-attacks, says Public Accounts Committee chair.
Government to spend £22m on army cyber warfare centres
The cyber warfare centres will be up-and-running in the early 2020s
Government appoints leading experts to UK's new AI council
Ocado CTO Paul Clarke among the experts who will work with government to accelerate the adoption of AI in the UK
Government unveils new laws for IoT and internet-connected devices
Government IoT proposals would introduce security labeling to internet-connected devices
IT contractor wins IR35 legal battle against HMRC
Court win for contractor casts further doubt on HMRC's interpretation of IR35, campaigners claim
UK Government unveils £1 billion AI sector deal
The deal includes £300 million of private sector investment
Adopting 'open' has driven change in the UK government
The government knows that data is important, but enacting change needed a shift in both culture and structure
DCMS launches search for new data expertise after pinching GDS data role
The DCMS is on the search for two gurus to lead on data strategy
HPE teams up with industry and academia to launch supercomputing project
The project will help British companies and universities tap into the benefits offered by supercomputers
HM Land Registry processes UK's first-ever digital mortgage
First-ever digitally signed deed signed using Gov.UK Verify identity service
Government launches new cyber security export strategy
Plan intended to help British IT security firms to unlock new contracts
Government launches UK fintech strategy
Chancellor Philip Hammond unveils Fintech Sector Strategy
Surveillance camera commissioner warns government of the need for data protection to avoid "nightmare scenario"
Tony Porter calls on the government to implement new safeguards to regulate surveillance technology
2,500 teens take part in government-backed cyber security competition
Ten student teams take part in "intense" cyber security competition
Government to review driving laws in preparation for autonomous vehicles
Legal review driven by need to update the law to accommodate autonomous vehicles
UK government launches fund to research self-driving off-road vehicles
Government to spend £22m funding research into off-road autonomous vehicles
Government starts search for boss of new Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation
Centre well create rules to "enable and ensure safe, ethical and innovative uses of data-driven technologies".