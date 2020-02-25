UK Border Agency
UK government must pay Raytheon £220m in compensation after e-Borders cancellation
Termination of £650m programme 'flawed', finds tribunal
UK Border Force IT glitch causes overnight travel hell
Reported disruptions included Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted, Birmingham
£500m UK e-borders project 'yet to deliver anticipated benefits'
Only 65 per cent of passenger data is collected and over 649,000 records relating to smuggling were unread and deleted from system
UK Border Agency seeks "innovative" payment services for asylum seekers
A contract worth £3m will be issued to the winning bidder
UK Border Agency IT processes to be investigated
Illegal entry of Islamic activist prompts review of IT processes