UIDAI

Security

Indian government revokes access to identity database from 5,000 officials

Horse/stable door/bolted

clock 10 January 2018 • 2 min read

Security

Personal data of one billion Indian citizens 'can be purchased for £6'

Report suggests software is also being sold online to generate fake government identity documents

clock 04 January 2018 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read