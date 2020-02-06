Ubuntu for Phones
Fairphone 2 - a pre-production review of the new modular smartphone
Ahead of UK launch John Leonard gets an exclusive preview of the new ethical smartphone that's built to last
Whatever happened to the 'desktop smartphone'?
From ambitious crowdfunder to barely a whispered memory, the Ubuntu Edge didn't lead the pack in the way many had hoped. But just what is the status of the converged, desktop-capable smartphone?
Canonical to ship Ubuntu smartphones this year
Three, Vodafone and EE line up as potential backers for the Linux-based smartphones
Ubuntu starts $32m crowdsource on Indiegogo to fund its Edge smartphone
Most audacious fundraising attempt ever hopes to raise enough to produce 40,000 phones
Ubuntu 13.04 more resource efficient in drive for unified operating system
Latest version of Ubuntu intended for smartphones as well as PCs
Ubuntu likely to struggle on the smartphone, says SugarCRM CEO
Will need to be really special to stand up to Android and iOS
MWC: things are about to get interesting
The dominant powers in the mobile world are facing growing challenges from China, the open source community and a resurgent Sony and HTC
Ubuntu smartphones tipped to arrive in October
Linux-based OS to reach two large regions in 2013, according to Canonical founder
First Firefox phones to be released in February
'Developer' phones to sport operating system supporting HTML5 apps as standard