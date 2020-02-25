Ubuntu
Valve to quit support for Ubuntu over 32-bit block
Lack of support for 32-bit games in future versions of Ubuntu means many Steam games will no longer run
Microsoft adds a Linux kernel to Windows with WSL 2, Canonical announces support
Will support FUSE and Docker
Ubuntu's Shuttleworth urges open-source foundations to stop fighting each other and focus
'Nobody asked for duelling vendors to be replaced by duelling foundations'
Microsoft Visual Studio Code now available on Linux as an Ubuntu Snap
Visual Studio Code will run on Linux as a containerised package in the form of an Ubuntu Snap
Canonical releases Ubuntu Core 18, the latest version of its IoT-focused Linux OS
Ubuntu Core 18 is a stripped-down version of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS targeted at IoT devices
Rejoice! Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, the 'Bionic Beaver', is here!
'Bionic Beaver' comes equipped with Gnome desktop, Kuberflow and Nvidia GPU acceleration
Barcelona gives Microsoft the boot in move to open source
By spring 2019 office software, email and operating systems used by the city will be open source
Dell teams up with Canonical for new Linux-based computers
Dell unveils new Linux-based PCs
Canonical to end 32-bit installation options with Ubuntu 17.10 Linux
Polls suggest it's no longer widely used
Ubuntu Linux lands in Microsoft Windows 10 Store for Insiders
Ubuntu for Windows to run in a Sandbox environment, with SUSE and Fedora also expected to get similar treatment
Canonical's Mark Shuttleworth hits out at free software 'muppets' after company ditches Unity
'The whole Mir hate-fest boggled my mind - it's free software that does something invisible really well,' wrote Shuttleworth
Canonical's Mark Shuttleworth reveals plan to ditch Unity and discontinue Ubuntu phone and tablet developments
Canonical plans to return GNOME with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
Canonical plan for 'Snap' package manager on rival Linux distributions
Canonical's Snappy plan to enable Linux apps to run seamlessly across distributions
Ubuntu Xenial Xerus released - includes beefed up support for ZFS and containers
Canonical's latest package includes long-term support for enterprise customers
First Windows 10 Insider Build with Bash for Linux released by Microsoft
Insiders on the Fast Ring get first peek at "Windows Subsystem for Linux"
Canonical to bake OpenZFS into Ubuntu 16.04
'Perfect' file system for containers to be fully supported in April's Ubuntu release
IBM updates LinuxONE z Systems line with data management tools and Ubuntu Linux
Linux-only mainframes get a refresh with new tools and capabilities
Top-10 security vulnerabilities of 2015
Apple's MacOS and iOS operating systems top the tables - pipping even Adobe to the top spot
Top 10 reviews 2015: iPhone 6S Plus, Lenovo Yoga 3 and Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge
V3's most-read reviews of the year
Linux kernel adds over a million lines of code to support latest chips
Release candidate for Linux kernel version 4.2 extends AMD GPU support among other updates
We're serious about supporting open-source big data on Azure, says Microsoft
'We want to support all the tools and frameworks our customers are using' says data platform marketing director Tiffany Wissner
HP has another go at low-cost Linux laptops
HP deal with online retailer Ebuyer to sell low-cost laptops running Ubuntu Linux
'Fully converged' Ubuntu 15.04 operating system to launch on Thursday
Ubuntu 15.04 to run from cloud servers to Internet of Things devices, claims Canonical
Canonical makes pitch for internet of things as Accenture says IoT market could boost UK economy by £350bn
Slimline version of Ubuntu intended for high-powered embedded devices announced by Canonical