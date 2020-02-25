Uber
General Election 2019: Labour manifesto promises free fibre and fines for Facebook over online bullying
Social media companies to face "legal duty of care" to protect children online, NCSC role to be reviewed and extended, and Charter of Digital Rights promised
Uber could licence Waymo self-driving technology following expert review
Uber warns that its future is dependent on the development of self-driving technology - and that it trails rivals in autonomous vehicles
Uber self-driving vehicle accident that killed pedestrian blamed on software flaws
Uber's autonomous vehicles behind 37 crashes in the previous 18 months
Former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski charged with stealing driverless car trade secrets
Levandowski is accused of downloading nearly 14,000 files from Waymo servers before quitting the company for a rival in 2016
Uber: 'Aggressive' drivers are bullying our self-driving cars
Uber recently re-started testing driverless cars following an accident in which one person was killed
Tech unicorns: What does the future hold for the likes of Uber and Airbnb?
Lyft and Uber are racing to IPO this year - before they have even come close to registering a profit. Coffin Mews' James Kitching and Iwan Thomas
Uber manager raised concerns about self-driving vehicle programme five days before fatal Uber crash in Arizona
Uber manager complained about series of near misses by autonomous vehicles that had not been properly investigated
British and Dutch regulators fine Uber for 2016 hack
Regulators fined the ride-hailing firm more than £900,000
Self-driving taxis could be on London's roads by 2021
Addison Lee is working on autonomous taxis for commuting and pleasure
Uber abandons self-driving lorries to focus on cars
Company wants to focus its efforts on a single area of autonomous vehicles
Uber safety driver was streaming Hulu just before fatal collision
Rafaela Vasquez was watching The Voice at the time of the crash, new evidence shows
EU to levy three per cent turnover tax on Uber, Amazon, Google, Facebook and Airbnb and other US tech giants
EU to demand tax from technology and internet giants based on where their customers are
Data analytics are all fun and games until Uber accuses you of a one night stand
Customer data is a valuable resource, but what happens when it's misused?
Porsche joins the flying car race, according to report
Porsche, Uber and Airbus are all developing passenger carrying airborne vehicles
Uber drops GitHub through code-sharing platform's part in massive data breach
Uber skipped multifactor authentication
Uber trailed in self-driving car development, admits ex-CEO Travis Kalanick
Uber's co-founder and ex-CEO hired a star engineer from Waymo in a bid to catch up
Nvidia teams up with Uber and Volkswagen on self-driving car tech
Nvidia continues to drive-in to autonomous vehicle technology
Android malware imitates Uber layout to steal login details
And it even starts the real app to convince you it's genuine
Uber hacker is a 20-year old man from Florida (allegedly)
$1,000 payment was made through bug bounty programme, says Reuters
Uber hacker 'identified' as 20-year old Florida man
Sources claim that ex-CEO Kalanick was aware of the breach and payment
Uber executives accused in court of concealing evidence that they knew of Waymo intellectual property theft
Uber accused over letter witheld in discovery phase of law suit by Google-owned Waymo
Uber boss allegedly knew about hack
Uber's recently appointed CEO reportedly knew about the recent hack
Authorities are investigating a massive data breach at Uber
The hack affected more than 57 million people, but Uber's new CEO has come clean about it
Uber admits hiding huge data breach
Over 57 million clients and staff affected by concealed hack