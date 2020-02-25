Tyupkin
ATM malware found in the wild
GreenDispenser malware cuts out the middleman in banking cyber fraud - enables attackers to directly drain banks' cash machines
Man arrested in Portsmouth on suspicion of cyber attacks on UK ATMs using Tyupkin malware
Eastern European gang suspected of using Tyupkin to drain £1.6m from cash machines
Top 10 IT news stories of the week: Naive Tim Berners-Lee, Liam Maxwell speaks out about government IT and cash machines that keep on giving
Why on Earth would Computing readers be so interested in malware that can enable attackers to empty cash machines?
Cash machines running Windows being emptied by 'Tyupkin' malware
ATMs across Eastern Europe emptied by malware that instructs the machine to dispense cash without card