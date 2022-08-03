typosquatting packages

Malicious 'typosquat' Python packages with ransomware scripts discovered

Threats and Risks

Malicious 'typosquat' Python packages with ransomware scripts discovered

Victims are offered the decryption key without payment, but the prank demonstrates how easy such an attack can be

clock 03 August 2022 • 3 min read
Researchers warn of malicious typosquatting packages making their way into open source repositories

Threats and Risks

Researchers warn of malicious typosquatting packages making their way into open source repositories

Malicious typosquatting packages prey on naive users or developers who make a slight typographical error

clock 04 March 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
05

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read