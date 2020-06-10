Twitter to place warning messages on misleading Covid tweets
The company says it will prioritise labelling tweets that could lead to quick spread of coronavirus
Researchers train AI to spot difference between bots and human users on Twitter based on their activity patterns
Real users tend to respond more frequently to tweets from other users compared to bots
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey strikes private equity investment deal in peace agreement with activist investor Elliott Capital
Silver Lake Partners to invest $1 billion in Twitter, which will be used to fund a share buyback, while Dorsey will stay on as CEO – for now
Ofcom to be handed role of policing UK social media platforms
Under new legislation, online platforms will be required to remove illegal and harmful content quickly
Twitter resolves security flaw that enabled phone numbers to be matched with user accounts
Twitter's implementation of two-factor authentication exposed users' phone numbers
Ex-Twitter employees charged with spying for Saudi Arabian government
One former Twitter employee arrested on Tuesday in Seattle - form Facebook chief security officer Alex Stamos warns that there will be more
Twitter bans political advertising
"Internet political ads present entirely new challenges to civic discourse," CEO Jack Dorsey declares in 'sub-tweet' aimed at Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg
Twitter admits it used phone numbers provided by users for 2FA to target ads
Twitter took mobile phone numbers provided by users for two-factor authentication and used them for targeted advertising
The positive case for Twitter bots
Not all Twitter bots have bad intentions
Twitter turns off tweeting via SMS after hackers hijack CEO Jack Dorsey's account
Tweet-by-SMS feature might be reinstated at a later date, Twitter says
China-backed disinformation campaign on social media has been running for years, researchers claim
In 2017, thousands of tweets targeted a Chinese businessman who publically accused government officials of corruption
Twitter and Facebook suspend hundreds of accounts linked to China spreading 'disinformation' about Hong Kong protests
Twitter suspended 936 accounts, while Facebook deleted multiple pages and groups
AMD launches 2nd Gen Epyc server chips, claims they are faster and less expensive than Intel
Google to cut Google Cloud prices after deploying AMD Epyc in server farms
US Bill introduced to ban 'addictive' social media features
Social media sites would have to track how long people spend on their platform and lock them out after a certain period
Twitter's new design was made by women. Is that a good thing?
Perhaps they should have waited a little longer to announce that, given the backlash, argues Holly Brockwell
Presidential Free Speech Summit: Trump accuses social medial firms of treating him unfairly
President Trump says Twitter meddles with his follower count
Time to break up social media firms? MPs and activists on the threat to democracy from online disinformation
Western democracy is under severe threat from autocratic regimes' use of Facebook and Twitter
Why publishing images online is riskier than you think
Images published online can be ripped off in seconds. So what can organisations do to protect their intellectual property, asks SmartFrame's Patrick Krupa
EU votes to fine internet giants four per cent of turnover if they fail to remove extremist content
New laws aimed squarely at Facebook, Twitter and Google
Google shuts down its failed social network Google+ amid security issues
Google+ was launched in 2011 but failed to attract a sizable or active user base compared to Facebook and Twitter
Trump's best tweets of 2018
The stable genius' highlights of 2018
SEC's $20m fine over 'funding secured' tweets were 'worth it', says Elon Musk
Musk tweets his way back into trouble over the weekend
Critical Windows zero-day security flaw revealed anonymously on Twitter
Microsoft working on a fix to the verified security flaw
Trump fuels conspiracy theory that Big Tech is suppressing positive news
The 'evidence' that Google is suppressing news comes from analysis by a single reporter