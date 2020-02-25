TSB
TSB to take back control of its IT banking platform a year after platform migration meltdown
TSB to bring its IT back in-house as Mike Errington takes over as CIO
TSB pins £330m cost on IT meltdown as it posts £115m annual loss
Botched IT platform migration costs included compensation, fraud, additional resources - and the job of CEO Paul Pester
Paul Pester resigns as CEO of TSB following new round of IT outages
Repeated IT failures force out TSB CEO Paul Pester
TSB suffers another weekend of downtime
Weekend downtime planned by TSB for Saturday morning is still causing problems for customers
1,300 TSB customers had savings stolen as a result of the bank's recent IT failure
TSB stands for Truly Shambolic Bank, says Treasury committee chair Nicky Morgan MP
Middleware to blame for IT platform migration meltdown, claims TSB CEO Paul Pester
Pester unable to say when all the glitches will be ironed out
TSB calls in City law firm to investigate IT platform migration disaster ahead of Parliamentary grilling
Slaughter & May appointed to investigate TSB's disastrous IT platform migration
TSB brings in IBM in attempt to resolve IT crisis
Failed system upgrade which resulted in customers being able to access one another's accounts now being investigated by IBM
MPs demand answers from TSB over online banking 'meltdown' following platform migration
TSB IT fiasco has "all the hallmarks of an IT meltdown", claims Treasury Committee chair Nicky Morgan MP