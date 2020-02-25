troll
Google acts early to prevent virtual reality trolling and harassment
Google research to devise methods of controlling and reducing VR trolling
Man who claimed to have destroyed his web-hosting company with careless Bash command admits trolling
Marco Marsala admits trolling for publicity
'Patent troll' defeated by Apple, Acer, Dell and HP over Ethernet intellectual property claims
Technology giants defeat intellectual property holding company over Ethernet patents
Backbytes: America - a nation of online trolls
One-quarter of Americans admit to being online trolls - terrific work, America!