Trojan
Transport, shipping and utilities targeted in two new malware campaigns
One campaign involves an alleged state-sponsored threat group that has compromised at least 17 US utilities in the past five months
Emotet botnet reactivated after two month break
Emotet returns following summer holiday
Warning over 'HiddenWasp' Linux backdoor undetectable by antivirus software
China-linked HiddenWasp Linux malware is being used in sophisticated, targeted attacks
Popular video and sound editing website VSDC hacked to propagate banking Trojans
Researchers blame poor website security for the attack that compromised users' PCs with banking Trojan malware
Operation Sharpshooter cyber espionage campaign linked with North Korea - McAfee
North Korea-linked campaign more extensive in complexity and scope than previously thought
North Korean-linked hacking group Lazarus believed to be behind AppleJeus Mac malware
Attack on cryptocurrency exchange platform in Asia by North Korea's Lazarus Group used new Mac malware
Warning over KeyMarble Trojan as McAfee reveals how North Korean malware is linked
KeyMarble disclosure comes as McAfee and Intezer reveal more details about North Korean malware families
Kronos banking Trojan re-emerges after re-tooling and re-brand as Osiris
Germany, Japan and Poland targetted in new banking Trojan campaign, according to Proofpoint
Anti-virus software vendors accused of failing to protect Mac users from Coldroot Trojan
Coldroot Trojan has been in circulation for at least a year - possibly longer
2017 was a banner year for ransomware, but development is slowing as criminals turn to Trojans
Malwarebytes' State of Malware Report shows how criminals are changing tactics
Researchers identify a new data-compromising Trojan that spies on Windows clipboard
Is someone spying on your Windows Clipboard?
Android malware imitates Uber layout to steal login details
And it even starts the real app to convince you it's genuine
Warning over anti-virus evading 'polymorphic' Emotet banking Trojan
Online bankers warned that Emotet can evade detection by three-quarters of anti-virus software packages
Barclays bank employee who aided Dridex Trojan scammers sentenced to six years jail
Jinal Pethad opened 105 fake accounts at Barclays to help accomplice launder stolen money
MoneyTaker: Yet another Russian hacking group exposed
Banks, law firms and financial software vendors in the UK, US and Russia among groups targeted by MoneyTaker, according to Group-IB
Russian behind Citadel banking malware that led to $500m losses jailed for five years
Mark Vartanyan - who was working for an e-healthcare firm when he was arrested - follows fellow Russian Dimitry Belorossov into an American slammer
Magala adware could cost SMBs thousands
The malware generates false clicks on advertising, blurring the line between Trojan and adware
Cyber criminals in UK and Spain arrested after Europol investigation
Five arrested for designing and selling malicious software tools in exchange for bitcoins
Symantec claims evidence that Wikileaks' Vault 7 tools were used in cyber-espionage campaign in 16 countries
'Longhorn' group used hacking tools detailed by Wikileaks' Vault 7 releases to attack targets in Middle East, Europe and Africa
Banking Trojan based on Zeus malare found in the wild
Trojan injects fake forms into web pages to persuade infected users to spill credentials and financial information
Qadars Trojan targets 18 UK banks
IBM X-Force Research finds malware is also after social networking credentials, online sports betting users, e-commerce platforms, payments and card services
Warning over Android banking Trojan spread via Google AdSense
Android users targeted in malware distributed via advertising networks
Linux servers running Redis NoSQL database vulnerable to Linux.Lady crypto-currency mining Trojan
Linux.Lady Trojan turns Linux servers into manic miners
South China Sea dispute escalates into all-out cyber war
F-Secure points finger at China over Trojan targeting Philippines' government