TrickBot
New Trickbot campaign using brute force attacks to target telecoms firms uncovered by researchers
Operators are using a new module to target Remote Desktop Protocols
TrickBot group exploiting PowerShell-based backdoor to target high-value organisations
New TrickBot backdoor is designed for persistence, stealth, and reconnaissance on compromised machines
ForcePoint: TrickBot spreading using Necurs botnet
TrickBot malware shifts from malvertising to Necurs botnet to spread, warns Malwarebytes