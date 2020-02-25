Trend Micro
'Smart factory' honeypot attracts two ransomware attacks, fraudsters, corporate espionage - and other security researchers
Trend Micro honeypot indicates that bread-and-butter security measures will deter most attackers
Amazon Echo Show, Sony Smart TVs and Netgear routers all cracked in Pwn2Own Tokyo 2019
Pwn2Own 2019 contestants share a total of $315,000 in this year's Pwn2Own contest in Tokyo with Team Fluoroacetate crowned 'Master of Pwn'
Trend Micro: 68,000 user accounts compromised by ex-employee
Trend Micro confesses to compromise that led to user account details finding their way into the hands of a criminal third party
Some of the Mac App Store's biggest security apps found spying on users' browsing habits
Popular MacOS security apps taken down following claims they exfiltrate user data to China
Banco de Chile falls victim to SWIFT money transfer hack that crashed 9,000 computers and 500 servers
Disk-wiping malware used to cover-up theft of $10m from South American bank
GDPR confusion: it's about direction of travel not hard deadlines
The 'how to' element is missing from GDPR and this is the cause of much of the angst
Hackers target Windows servers running IIS 6.0 to mine Electroneum cryptocurrency
More hacking groups targeting exploits in unpatched IIS 6.0 servers to mine cryptocurrencies
Tech firms are still ill-prepared for GDPR, says Trend Micro
Security firm says a lack of funds and appropriate tools are to blame
Google DoubleClick targeted by cyber-scammers looking to propagate Coinhive cryptocurrency mining malware
Coinhive exploits Javascript flaws to mine for cryptocurrencies at the expense of web users
Warning over Coinhive cryptocurrency mining malware exploiting Google's DoubleClick online ad network
Coinhive cryptocurrency mining malware tripled in January, warns Trend Micro
US Senate being targeted by 'Fancy Bear' Russian state hackers, claims Trend Micro
Surely no US Senator would be stupid enough to click on a suspicious phishing link?
Trend Micro uncovers first Kotlin-developed mobile malware
Kotlin mobile malware promises to improve Android performance - but signs-up users to premium-rate SMS services instead
Security researcher uncovers ingenious exploit compromising Trend Micro, Kaspersky, ZoneAlarm and other anti-virus software packages
Security flaw requires local administrative privileges
GDPR is confusing businesses, claims Trend Micro report
Businesses are struggling to understand how the GDPR will work, suggests survey
The GDPR 'industry-wide education gap' needs to be addressed
The UK lags behind the rest of the world on GDPR knowledge, even though awareness is approaching 100 per cent
Online IP cameras targetted by Mirai-like malware called Persirai - Trend Micro
IP cameras being targeted via insecure univeral plug-and-play security flaw
Cyber criminals in UK and Spain arrested after Europol investigation
Five arrested for designing and selling malicious software tools in exchange for bitcoins
Cyber criminals are turning to ransomware and Mac malware, warns Malwarebytes
Malwarebytes: 'Sophisticated' Cerber dominates ransomware with 90 per cent 'market share'
Microsoft refuses to fix security flaw in 600,000 Windows Server 2003-based web servers
Security flaw affects Windows Server 2003 machines with WebDAV enabled
Crysis ransomware decryption keys posted online
Crysis ransomware no longer a crisis
Sell security as investment in brand, says CISO
Invest in intelligence, so you know what will hit you in the future, not what used to hit you in the past, advises expert security panel
Sandbox your employees, advises Trend Micro
Security firm says organisations should give employees a safe and secure environment to learn and make mistakes
You can't outsource security responsibility, warns expert panel
It's your responsibility to check that your cloud provider's security is up to snuff, adds panel at CloudSec 2016
Boards don't understand maturity of cybercrime model, warns Trend Micro
Expert panel at event discusses how security and technology professionals should best communicate with and educate the board