Travelex
More ransomware groups threaten to publish data stolen data from non-payers
More and more ransomware groups are starting to steal data before encryption in order to blackmail their victims into paying up
Hackers start selling and distributing Sodinokibi data leaks on hacking forums
The data allegedly belongs to consultancy Brooks International, which refused to pay ransom to cyber criminals
Travelex owner Finablr 'on verge of collapse' two months after ransomware outage
Travelex systems went down for a month following a ransomware outage launched on New Year’s Eve
Redcar and Cleveland Council expelled public and press from council meeting discussing ransomware outbreak
Public and press thrown-out of resources committee meeting last week because ‘sensitive’ information about ransomware attack would be discussed
Ryuk ransomware attack forced industrial conglomerate EMCOR to shut down IT systems
The industrial giant claims that the Ryuk ransomware attack took place in mid-February
Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council finally admits that it has suffered ransomware attack
IT systems at Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council have been down for three weeks
Pulse Secure: 2,500 VPN servers worldwide vulnerable to CVE-2019-11510 critical security flaw
UK plays host to 149 unpatched Pulse Secure VPN servers vulnerable to flaw favoured by Iranian state-backed hackers
Travelex claims it has brought money transfer and wire services back - but website remains down
Travelex's main website remains down almost a month after New Year's Eve ransomware attack
Travelex continues to insist that no customer data was compromised in new video update from CEO
Customer-facing systems are being restored, says Travelex CEO Tony D'Souza, 18 days after the ransomware attack broke out
Travelex refuses to comment on whether it paid ransom to get its data back
Last week, a group claiming to be behind the Sodinokibi ransomware attack on Travelex threatened to release data. This week, Travelex refuses to comment on whether it paid up…
Travelex claims it is 'making good progress' in recovery from Sodinokibi ransomware attack
Travelex continues to insist that no personal data was compromised
Travelex 'negotiating' with Sodinokibi ransomware group threatening to release or sell personal data
Travelex reportedly negotiating $6m ransom as group threaten to release personal data Travelex claims hasn't been compromised…..
ICO: Travelex hasn't reported a data breach
'The company has not reported a data breach,' ICO tells Computing, but adds that they may be required to 'explain why it wasn't reported'
Travelex: Met Police called-in last week as Travelex FINALLY admits Sodinokibi ransomware attack
Travelex statement admits Sodinokibi ransomware outbreak but claims that no "structured personal customer data" has been compromised
Cyber criminals demand $3 million in ransom from Travelex after infecting its network with Sodinokibi ransomware
Attackers claim to have copied more than 5GB of users' personal data
Travelex ignored September warning over 'insecure' VPN server software
Travelex among a large number of organisations running vulnerable Pulse Secure VPN software
Travelex takes down currency exchange website following New Year's Eve cyber attack
Travelex claims it took down its systems after identifying a virus, but refuses to provide more information
Is a cashless society actually desirable?
Travelex's Michael Batley argues that not only is physical cash unlikely to disappear soon, but that people are wary of going 100 per cent cashless
Travelex chief architect: Invest in serverless now or risk being left behind
Travelex's Dan Phelps says that moving from microservices to serverless has let the business focus on financial services, not hardware maintenance
Chief digital officer - Who, what, why, when, where, how?
Going 'digital' is a popular mantra, but organisations see the scope of the digital leader differently, Sooraj Shah investigates
'I can imagine a world where we have CDOs instead of CIOs' - says Atkins CIO and CDO
Richard Cross believes CIOs need to learn some new skills in order to remain relevant over the next five years
Why the role of the chief digital officer shouldn't exist in 10 years' time
If the main reason for their job is to transform companies - then surely by 2025 there should be no need for a £110,000-a-year CDO, argues Sooraj Shah
Travelex exchanges CA Technologies for Landesk to speed up service desk response times
Switch will reduce costs and give more control to the business, says global IT service desk manager