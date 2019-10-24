Transport Research Laboratory

FiveAI launches the largest commuter trials for driverless cars on London streets

The trial will be conducted on a pre-defined 19 kilometre route

24 October 2019

UK government plan to test driverless lorry 'platooning' on motorways

Wirelessly-controlled self-driving lorries will be driven close together to improve efficiency

25 August 2017
