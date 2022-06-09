Over 12 years, IT at the project formerly known as Crossrail went from cables and servers to cloud and wearables. Richard Blanford, CEO at project MSP Fordway, explains how that changed the workflow.
Key workers' reliance on public transport meant it was vital to keep it running throughout the pandemic - despite national attempts to scale back
In Europe, electric cars have 66–69 per cent lower emissions over their lifetime than a comparable petrol vehicle
Team's Hyperloop pod hit 290mph on 1.2 kilometre test track - 200mph faster than the next fastest
Three wirelessly controlled lorries autonomously driven close to each other. What could possibly go wrong?
Mindtree's Adnan Saulat explains how technology is being used to capture the imagination - and business - of the connected traveller
'Effectively leveraging customer identity data is integral to our strategy,' says Tom Halls, head of digital at Formula E
No one will get mown down by a Volvo by 2020, promises Swedish car maker's Marcus Rothoff
Alex Tai, team principal of Virgin Racing, explains how HPE technology is helping bring success to the electric car racing team
New Silicon Valley based Toyota Research Institute aims to use AI and robotics to make driving safer