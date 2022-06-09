Transport

From cables to cloud: How IT changed while building the Elizabeth Line

Cloud and Infrastructure

Over 12 years, IT at the project formerly known as Crossrail went from cables and servers to cloud and wearables. Richard Blanford, CEO at project MSP Fordway, explains how that changed the workflow.

clock 09 June 2022 • 8 min read
Location intelligence: how smart thinking has kept West Midlands transport on the rails

Business Software

Key workers' reliance on public transport meant it was vital to keep it running throughout the pandemic - despite national attempts to scale back

clock 10 January 2022 • 7 min read
Electric vehicles have significantly lower life cycle emissions than internal combustion vehicles, study finds

Green

In Europe, electric cars have 66–69 per cent lower emissions over their lifetime than a comparable petrol vehicle

clock 05 August 2021 • 3 min read

Gadgets

Munich students break Hyperloop speed record at annual SpaceX competition

Team's Hyperloop pod hit 290mph on 1.2 kilometre test track - 200mph faster than the next fastest

clock 23 July 2018 •

Cloud and Infrastructure

UK to test driverless lorry 'platooning' on motorways

Three wirelessly controlled lorries autonomously driven close to each other. What could possibly go wrong?

clock 25 August 2017 • 2 min read

Big Data and Analytics

Using analytics to deliver personalised services to people on the move

Mindtree's Adnan Saulat explains how technology is being used to capture the imagination - and business - of the connected traveller

clock 15 November 2016 • 3 min read

Business Software

Formula E deploys customer identity management platform to better understand fans

'Effectively leveraging customer identity data is integral to our strategy,' says Tom Halls, head of digital at Formula E

clock 08 January 2016 • 2 min read

Business Software

Volvo partners with Nvidia to develop AI for self-driving cars

No one will get mown down by a Volvo by 2020, promises Swedish car maker's Marcus Rothoff

clock 05 January 2016 • 2 min read

Business Software

How analytics is driving innovation at the DS Virgin Racing Formula E team

Alex Tai, team principal of Virgin Racing, explains how HPE technology is helping bring success to the electric car racing team

clock 03 December 2015 • 4 min read

Business Software

Toyota to invest $1bn in artificial intelligence with new research facility

New Silicon Valley based Toyota Research Institute aims to use AI and robotics to make driving safer

clock 06 November 2015 •
