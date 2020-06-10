Trainline
Trainline's machine learning could save travellers £340 million this year
The SplitSave feature uses machine learning, with Trainline's massive data repositories, to efficiently calculate the best way to save customers money
Trainline CTO Mark Holt: Digital transformation is all about constantly 'iterating' apps, features and services
Strip processes down to the essentials, organise around small, empowered teams - and dump legacy Oracle tech and shift to the cloud, suggests Holt
How do organisations measure DevOps progress?
A panel of DevOps professionals including Ford and the Trainline explain how they measure their growth and maturity in their move towards a DevOps culture
How Trainline is working on diversity, culture and adaptation
Deliberate choices have taken Trainline's female representation well ahead of the industry average
DevOps at Trainline has been a 'great adventure'
Platform operations engineer Sana Essid on working with constant change
Role models will bring more women to tech - here's how you can help
Promoting women already in the tech space will give others the confidence to enter it
Trainline and Code First initiative to bring thousands more women into tech
New partnership will teach 20,000 women to code by 2020
Trainline's developers will continue to mix blue skies and clouds in 2018, says CTO Holt
The company's culture of fostering innovation is responsible for its recent voice app
Trainline is embracing mobile and crowdsourcing trends, says CTO Mark Holt
But will all of that data be a problem when the GDPR hits?
Clouds won't stop these trains - quite the opposite, says Trainline CTO Mark Holt
Moving to AWS has almost doubled developer resources at Trainline
Trainline unveils voice-activated rail app for Google Assistant
Development of voice app started by Trainline engineers over a weekend earlier this year
DevOps Excellence Awards 2017: Finalists announced
British Gas, HMRC, Thomas Cook and BMJ all make the cut for DevOps projects that stand out from the crowd