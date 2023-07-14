Plus: UK denies new Indian immigration measures
Another of Putin's goals is increasingly out of sight
More stringent restrictions on 'advanced' tech items
Data Reform Bill only “tweaks edges” of the GDPR and will increase costs for any firm dealing with Europe
The new Prime Minister will continue business-as-usual in unusual times.
HMRC has restored its customs system to full functionality after a 10-day outage, which caused mass delays in shipments to and from the EU.
The UK threatens cross-channel trade (again), and TSMC price rises affect the chip market
The Association of Freight Software Suppliers says it is "unrealistic" to expect users to be trained on any new system by the end of the year
There are just four months to go before the system, which will police UK-EU trade, is set to be in use
Uber accused over letter witheld in discovery phase of law suit by Google-owned Waymo