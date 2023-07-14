trade

Asian Tech Roundup: Japan loosens rules on AI in education

Strategy

Plus: UK denies new Indian immigration measures

clock 14 July 2023 • 4 min read
IT Essentials: The turn of the screw

Legislation and Regulation

Another of Putin's goals is increasingly out of sight

clock 30 June 2023 • 2 min read
Fresh EU sanctions hit Russian IT firms

Threats and Risks

More stringent restrictions on 'advanced' tech items

clock 26 June 2023 • 3 min read
UK's GDPR replacement is an "unworkable headline-grabber"

Legislation and Regulation

Data Reform Bill only “tweaks edges” of the GDPR and will increase costs for any firm dealing with Europe

clock 06 December 2022 • 4 min read
Little hope of change for tech under PM Truss

Government

The new Prime Minister will continue business-as-usual in unusual times.

clock 06 September 2022 • 5 min read
UK customs officials fix border IT system after 10-day glitch

Systems Management

HMRC has restored its customs system to full functionality after a 10-day outage, which caused mass delays in shipments to and from the EU.

clock 12 April 2022 • 2 min read
The Big Picture: What were tech's important stories in August?

Strategy

The UK threatens cross-channel trade (again), and TSMC price rises affect the chip market

clock 10 September 2021 • 1 min read

Software

Trade group warns that key Brexit IT system will miss transition deadline

The Association of Freight Software Suppliers says it is "unrealistic" to expect users to be trained on any new system by the end of the year

clock 27 October 2020 • 1 min read

Government

UK begins research into post-Brexit customs IT system

There are just four months to go before the system, which will police UK-EU trade, is set to be in use

clock 01 September 2020 • 1 min read

Security

Uber executives accused in court of concealing evidence that they knew of Waymo intellectual property theft

Uber accused over letter witheld in discovery phase of law suit by Google-owned Waymo

clock 30 November 2017 • 2 min read
