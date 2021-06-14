Toshiba

Communications

Toshiba claims breakthrough in 'unhackable' quantum networks

New technique enabled researchers to send quantum information over a distance of 600 km via optical fibres

clock 14 June 2021 • 3 min read

Communications

How 5G and edge computing are taking wearables to new frontiers

clock 09 March 2020 • 4 min read

Hardware

Dynabook: A new chapter in the laptop's four-decade story

clock 10 January 2020 • 4 min read

Hardware

Toshiba Europe to rebrand as Dynabook

Goodbye Toshiba, hello Dynabook?!?

clock 02 April 2019 • 2 min read

Hardware

Hard-disk drives becoming more reliable, Backblaze failure figures suggest

Cloud storage company hard-drive failure figures for 2018 suggest HDDs have improved in reliability

clock 28 January 2019 • 3 min read

Hardware

Toshiba finally completes $18bn sale of memory business to Bain-led consortium

Approval by China's antitrust regulators at the end of May paved way for completion of Toshiba memory chip business sale

clock 01 June 2018 • 2 min read

Hardware

Toshiba Memory sale to Bain-led consortium set to go ahead after Chinese regulators' approval

Chinese antitrust authorities approve sale of Toshiba's semiconductor business

clock 18 May 2018 • 2 min read

Legislation and Regulation

Toshiba poised to give up $18bn memory chip unit sale

Toshiba and Bain increasingly pessimistic that Chinese regulators will approve deal

clock 09 May 2018 • 2 min read

Mergers and Acquisitions

Toshiba to bust memory chip sell-off deadline as Chinese antitrust authorities' third investigation drags on

Toshiba deal with Bain Capital continues to be held-up by regulatory hurdles

clock 23 April 2018 • 2 min read

Hardware

Toshiba: Chip unit will finally be sold by June at the latest

30 March sale deadline might be missed as Chinese regulators take their time

clock 09 March 2018 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
05

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read