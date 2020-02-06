Tor
Public key spamming issue remains unfixed: Why is Tor so quiet about it?
We tried downloading the keyserver-crashing 0x4E2C6E8793298290 but it's still 'too large' to import
Tutanota launches Secure Connect service for whistleblowers
Service launched on Press Freedom Day
Tor flaw results in user IP address leakage
Tor Project has released a patch for 'TorMoil' an IP address flaw affecting macOS and Linux users
Ten top web browsers you probably haven't used
It's a big wide web, why explore it with the same old browser?
Firefox security flaw exposes Tor users' IP addresses
New Firefox exploit targeting Tor users looks a lot like an old one...
Security guru Schneier joins Tor Project board along with five other luminaries
All change at the top at Tor
Locky ransomware - a strain of Dridex - spreading via Word documents, security firms warn
Locky has already hit a hospital in the US, which had to pay $17,000 in Bitcoin to decrypt important data
France considers bans on Tor and public Wi-Fi in new security law
French police and security services present their shopping list of demands to 'tackle terrorism'
Privacy organisations want a full investigation into the Experian T-Mobile hack
Why did the T-Mobile server have fewer security protections than the full Experian credit reporting database, asks Public Interest Research Group
Experian T-Mobile hack shows encryption no 'panacea' for security, warns Tor co-founder
David Goldschlag's comments come as T-Mobile customer data spotted on the Dark Web
Cyber attacks becoming more 'technically sophisticated', warns McAfee
'They are infiltrating in pieces, hiding in seemingly inert code, and waiting for an unprotected moment to emerge'
Tor weakness fears cause Agora dark market to temporarily close
Vulnerabilities in Tor Hidden Services protocol could be exploited by hackers, warns Agora
Tor exit nodes 'sniffing' data - research
Compromised Tor exit nodes are spying on users, according to research by Swedish security specialist Chloe
VPN services are undermined by security failings, so what can you do about it? Um, not a lot, actually
The majority of VPN services suffer from IPv6 traffic leakage - and there ain't much you can do about it
Five things that have changed since Snowden
When even The Sun is advocating use of Tor something 'extraordinary' is happening, says privacy campaigner Mike Harris
Tor story: Parliamentary briefing note claims Tor may have reduced real-world crime
Online security tool Tor provides an alternative to real-world crime, argues Parliamentary note
Former US government cyber security chief used Tor to trawl for paedophile images
FBI put malware onto websites only accessible on Tor to identify and track criminals using Tor
GCHQ and NSA security staff tip-off Tor developers over bugs
NSA and GCHQ staff are routinely tipping off Tor over bugs the security agencies are trying to exploit