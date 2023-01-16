Topics API

W3C rejects Google's cookie plans for Chrome

Privacy

W3C rejects Google's cookie plans for Chrome

'The proposed API appears to maintain the status quo of inappropriate surveillance on the web', says W3C's Technical Architecture Group

clock 16 January 2023 • 3 min read
