Toca

Tackling staffing and data problems at Prostate Cancer UK

Skills

Troubleshooter Gerardo Del Guercio MBE on making the charity more responsive

clock 14 November 2022 • 5 min read
Good .Net devs are at a premium, so one CIO took the lo-code route

Leadership

One day, Winn Group CIO Clint Milnes took a sales call that proved to be the answer to his staffing problems

clock 17 October 2022 • 5 min read
