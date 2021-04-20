Timnit Gebru
Google fires AI ethics lead Margaret Mitchell
The move comes about two months after the departure of leading Black researcher Timnit Gebru from the company
Google locks out another top AI ethicist
Google's internal fight over Timnit Gebru case escalates as researchers demand the removal of senior executive
Members of Google's Ethical AI team want vice president to be removed from the reporting structure
AI ethics researcher Timnit Gebru says she was fired, but Google insists she left voluntarily
School facial recognition software misidentifies black women 16 times more often than white men, report
Racial bias in AI in the spotlight as vendor allegedly lied about accuracy to school district, and leading researcher Timnit Gebru exits Google