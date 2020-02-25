Ticketmaster
Magecart skimmers are targeting routers for customer Wi-Fi networks
Injecting malicious scripts onto L7 routers potentially exposes guests connecting to Wi-Fi hotspots to payment data theft
Massive ticket fraud scheme targeting Groupon and Ticketmaster uncovered with discovery of unsecured database
Unsecured database containing 17 million email addresses was found to be part of fraud targeting Groupon, Ticketmaster and other online ticket vendors
Monzo log file security blunder forces PIN reset for 480,000 customers
Users of mobile bank Monzo will need to use cash machines belonging to conventional rivals to reset their PINs
Warning over boom in web skimming cyber crime targeting online stores
Malwarebytes claims to have blocked 65,000 web-skimming Magecart data theft attempts in July alone
Security: Top-ten MageCart victims
Thousands of ecommerce sites have fallen victim to MageCart attacks, scraping credit card details and defrauding customers. Here as some of the biggest
How to tackle formjacking and avoid becoming Magecart's next victim
Netskope's Paolo Passeri explains why organisations need to systematically audit their ecommerce sites - regularly
Hackers that compromised Ticketmaster blamed for British Airways security breach
Magecart's malicious JavaScript so pervasive that commerce websites are being compromised every hour
Ticketmaster hack much wider than initially reported, says RiskIQ
Hacking group Magecart responsible for a sophisticated attack via third-party vendors that could have affected 800 ecommerce sites
Ticketmaster security breach caused by JavaScript on payments page
Bespoke JavaScript code shouldn't have been run on a payments page, says Inbenta CEO Jordi Torras
Monzo accuses Ticketmaster of ignoring security breach warnings
'Signs of breach' at Ticketmaster detected by start-up bank's anti-fraud team in early April
Ticketmaster developing facial recognition system that could replace tickets
System will need exceptionally low level of false positives and negatives to be viable