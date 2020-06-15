Tibet

Threats and Risks

Earth Empusa threat group distributing Android 'ActionSpy' spyware to target minority group in Tibet and Turkey

ActionSpy supports numerous modules which enable hackers to collect confidential information from compromised devices, including device IMEI, user phone number and contacts

clock 15 June 2020 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read