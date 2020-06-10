Tibco
Tibco acquires master data management firm Orchestra Networks
Orchestra Networks will add flexible MDM to the Tibco portfolio.
IoT and AI: centralise the people, decentralise the processing
Edge computing and new management structures required for success in real-time data projects, say Tibco and Databricks
Analytics needs to 'grow up' and GDPR is just the push it needs, say tech firms
Shawn Rogers of Tibco and Ali Ghodsi of Databricks share their thoughts on the lessons of the Cambridge Analytica scandal
Tibco to integrate Apache Kafka and MQTT into its messaging software
Enterprise middleware company keen to keep IoT developers on board
Tibco makes new move into APIs and microservices with nanoscale.io purchase
Move aims to appeal to developers deploying cose to containers, IoT, serverless and mobile platforms
What Tibco has learned from Salesforce beside the art of self-promotion
A look at Tibco's transformation from a back-end integration firm to an end-to-end enterprise provider
All aboard the intelligent train: data-driven optimisation at Dutch Railways
Wim de Liet explains how information from trains is being combined with other data to create a multifaceted real-time picture of the railway
How The North Face uses analytics to persuade people it's not just about puffy jackets
Loyalty scheme defines customers by their favourite outdoor activities
The idea that works this year won't work next year: futurologist Ray Kurzweil on business, AI and Industry 4.0
The future of human intelligence is to have our heads in the cloud, says Kurzweil
'Stove-piped, not joined-up' blue-chip vendors 'frustrating' to work with, says CIO
Large vendors are too rigid to work with if you're an SME, claims Genting Casinos UK's Chris Ashworth
Using big data to build 'a concierge in your pocket': an interview with Genting Casinos UK IT director Chris Ashworth
Chris Ashworth tells Computing how big data, analytics, mobile, cloud and Tibco business intelligence are helping to futureproof the casino group
Master data management - the art of getting the business to lead the process
Global Head of IT at paint manufacturer Valspar tells Computing that for successful MDM it's important for IT to know just when to get out of the way
AA chooses Tibco for first phase of business and IT transformation programme
Tibco was chosen because of its ability to 'execute in an environment where a high rate of change is expected'
Marks & Spencer picks Cloudera to boost data analytics capabilities
M&S wanted a strategic partner that could help it to build an analytics hub and complement its in-house capabilities
The revolution in self-service analytics starts now
Computing research finds that in most companies top-down BI still prevails, but things are about to change in a big way
A smarter home is a safer home - but it may not be such a private home
Martin Vesper of DigitalSTROM on how dumb appliances are becoming intelligent and connecting to services in the cloud
How BroadReach is using analytics to improve healthcare in Africa
Tibco Spotfire-based system enables decision makers to integrate health and census data to identify poorly performing clinics
We could learn something from Salesforce when it comes to marketing, admits Tibco CEO Ranadivé
CEO Vivek Ranadivé and COO Murray Rode discuss the need to focus on the 'prosumer' and the pressures that led to the private equity buyout
Marks & Spencer: 'With Tibco Spotfire it's not like data-based decision making, it's like common sense'
How Marks & Spencer is propagating analytics throughout the organisation to enable more informed decision making on-the-fly
Three UK's mobile data charges - how they add up
COO Graham Baxter talks roaming charges and the challenge of calculating mobile data bills
BMC Software, Compuware and now Tibco: Why are more and more software companies being taken over by private equity?
Private equity investors have got their eyes set on under-performing companies in the software sector
Tibco sells out to private equity in $4.3bn deal with Vista Equity Partners
Tibco becomes latest major software company to sell to private equity after Compuware and BMC Software
Tibco confirms 'strategic review' that could lead to sale
Private equity firms reportedly lining up to acquire Tibco
TfL selects Tibco on journey to exploit big data
CIO Steve Townsend says increased data intelligence will open up new avenues for developers and advertisers, as well as improving passenger journeys