Three
Three UK suffers first major nationwide outage since 2015
Three claims its network is now back up - but that subscribers may need to turn devices off and on again to restore services
Three switches on its 5G network in London - prompting advert complaint from EE
EE complains that Three's adverts, claiming that "If it's not Three, it's not real 5G", are misleading.
Three reveals 5G roll-out plan but aims to focus on Home Broadband first
Three UK's 5G plan includes speed boosts for existing 3G and 4G infrastructure as it replaces Samsung 4G radio-access technology with Huawei
Three to stock Xiaomi Mi8 and RedMi 6A smartphones from Friday
UK debut for Xiaomi on Three will come with free Band 3 fitness tracker
UK's 5G spectrum auction opens
EE, O2, Vodafone, Three and Airspan open the bidding
Britain's telecom giants begin bidding on 5G spectrum
The country's main mobile network operators - EE, O2, Vodafone and Three - have launched bids for 5G spectrum
Ofcom to start its 4G and 5G wireless spectrum auction next week
Auction being kicked off earlier than expected
Ofcom to investigate Three and Vodafone over allegations of network throttling
Ofcom to examine alleged breaches of net neutrality over Three's tethering rules and Vodafone's Video Pass
Ofcom's 4G and 5G spectrum auction will feature six approved bidders
Ofcom aims to hold the spectrum auction 'as soon as possible'
Ofcom's 5G spectrum auction set for April after Three's legal challenge is rejected
Court of Appeals refuses to overturn original decision
Court rejects Three UK's 5G spectrum auction complaint
Court sides with Ofcom on 5G spectrum dispute between EE and Three
Three files legal challenge to Ofcom's mobile spectrum auction rules
But Vodafone hits out at Three claiming it will 'unnecessarily delay' the auction
EE threatens Ofcom with legal challenge over plan for 5G spectrum caps in upcoming auction
Three launches legal challenge over 5G spectrum auction
Three letter to Ofcom threatens legal action over 'meaningless' auction spectrum cap aimed at BT and Vodafone
Ofcom's attempt to maintain mobile competition won't prevent a mobile market takeover by Vodafone and BT, warns Three
Three hack: UK IT industry hits out at 'corporate blindness' and firm's 'slavish devotion to short term margin'
Putting profit before customer risk has to end, say industry peers
Three hacked: 'Inside job' puts six million customers' private data in jeopardy
Three men arrested in connection with breach
Ofcom urged by Three and TalkTalk to cap BT-EE spectrum ownership
Dominance of BT in mobile following acquisition of EE could 'unbalance' market, claim rivals
Three tells Ofcom to cut BT down to size in spectrum auction
Big four UK mobile phone companies are selling sensitive data with no customer opt-out, warns privacy campaigner
IP Bill means that mobile companies increasingly monetise personal data to cover costs, predicts Geoff Revill
European Commission blocks Three acquisition of O2
Three-O2 merger should be prohibited if there is no fourth mobile operator, says CMA
Telecoms regulator Ofcom comes out against Three takeover of O2
Ofcom head Sharon White questions Hutchison deal for O2