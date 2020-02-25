Thomson Reuters
Biggest mistakes in DevOps? Trying to do too much, not prioritising and setting over-ambitious targets
Expert panelists at Computing's DevOps Summit 2017 divulge the biggest mistakes they've made in their journey to DevOps
Recruit DevOps engineers internally and keep them loyal, advise experts
Good DevOps engineers are hard to find
How Thomson Reuters uses data to boost gender diversity in IT
Christine Ashton, senior vice president of technology at Thomson Reuters, explains why driving diversity with data makes sense
V3 Summit: You can't do backup and recovery 'the old fashioned way' any more, warns Dell
Dell's Peter de Vente: Backup and recovery will have to change when organisations routinely hold hundreds of petabytes of data
Shadow IT? Blame the IT department for lack of support for new ways of working
Monolithic applications and inflexible security policies driving business and ordinary staff to use third-party IT
I was responsible for security at the time of the hack, says TalkTalk CEO Dido Harding
Harding tells parliament committee that she was accountable because cyber security is a board issue
How can you predict the impact of the inevitable data breach on your organisation?
It's arguably a case of not if, but when your organisation will be targeted by hackers. How can you prepare for the damage an attack might do?