Thoma Bravo
Thoma Bravo to buy Sophos in £3.1bn deal
Thoma Bravo offer has been 'unanimously recommended' by the board of Sophos
LogRhythm becomes the latest addition to the Thoma Bravo portfolio
Investment firm takes a majority stake in SIEM pioneer LogRhythm
Thoma Bravo and KKR in the running to buy BMC Software from Bain and Golden Gate Capital
BMC's private equity owners looking to cash out after five years
McAfee returns after Intel sale to private equity groups is completed
Intel completes sale of 51 per cent stake in McAfee to private equity groups
Private equity firm Thoma Bravo acquires self-service analytics company Qlik for $3bn
Third big software company acquisition this week as Qlik goes into private hands
Thoma Bravo completes $3.5bn acquisition of Riverbed Technologies
Riverbed joins lengthening list of private equity acquisitions
Informatica follows Dell, BMC Software, Compuware and Tibco into private equity takeover
Another technology company goes private
Compuware: When one becomes two
After 40 years, Compuware is splitting up and going private - with the promise of more innovation for customers
BMC Software, Compuware and now Tibco: Why are more and more software companies being taken over by private equity?
Private equity investors have got their eyes set on under-performing companies in the software sector