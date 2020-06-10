Thin Client
Thin clients and thinner budgets - is your enterprise endpoint frozen in time?
Findings from a day of conversations around how and why we compute
HMV attempts "cost-saving opportunities" with company-wide IGEL Linux thin client install
"Replacing old equipment which is out of support and costly to maintain," says HMV service delivery manager
Bolton NHS Foundation Trust goes with Citrix to cut costs and improve efficiency
Ageing desktop PCs binned in favour of Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop
AMD unveils updated G-Series APUs for embedded applications
New chip offers upgrade path for AMD Geode with increased performance at just 2.3W
Surrey County Council tech refresh has saved £70m says IT head
The head of IT at council welcomes spending cuts as an opportunity to innovate
IT Leaders Forum: Thin clients are not greener than old PCs
Intel chief argues that businesses need to reconsider their green decisions
Dell adds thin clients to OptiPlex portfolio
The FX130 and FX170 target data entry and knowledge workers
Budget cuts could see school kids relying on their own devices
Cuts to public sector spending will see schools rethink their approach to IT
Top five business reasons for a virtual desktop infrastructure rollout
Wyse chief exec Tarkan Maner spells out the business benefits of VDI
World Wildlife Fund cuts emissions with videoconferencing
UK arm of WWF reduces carbon footprint with videoconferencing and trials thin-client systems
Moving from thin clients to Windows 7 at BAA
The airline operator is using the new Microsoft operating system as a reason to move away from thin clients
Lenovo taps Wyse for thin clients
ThinkPads to be loaded with lightweight OS
IPCC IT overhaul will see police complaints handled online
The body that polices the police signs 10-year, £45m IT contract for technology refresh and to support online customer services
AkzoNobel signs HP for workplace services deal
Standardisation move aims to boost efficiency and reduce costs