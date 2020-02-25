Theresa May
UK intelligence ties with US at risk over government's Huawei 5G networks decision
US security officials warn that there is no safe place for Huawei hardware in 5G networks
UK to approve Huawei to supply hardware for 5G networks - but only non-core components
Decision by Prime Minister Theresa May reportedly followed National Security Council meeting
Government Long-Term Plan for the NHS promises to integrate patient records and bring AI to clinicians
Wearables, AI and instant access to patient records anywhere across the NHS all promised in ten-year plan
Key GDS functions 'transferred' from Cabinet Office to DCMS following digital turf war
Evisceration of Government Digital Service confirmed over Easter by Prime Minister's statement to Parliament
UK points finger of blame for NotPetya at Russia
Initial attack vector of Ukrainian accounting firm always did indicate a Russian source for NotPetya
Government starts search for boss of new Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation
Centre well create rules to "enable and ensure safe, ethical and innovative uses of data-driven technologies".
Theresa May announces £40 million fund to close the UK's digital skills gap
The private sector and academia will come together in the Institute of Coding, to train new graduates and retrain the existing workforce
Theresa May to take her crusade against secure communications to Davos
Theresa May to criticise technology companies while at the same time pitching the UK as a centre for AI and machine learning
techUK warns Brexit plan means "sprint, not marathon"
techUK gives cautious welcome to PM's speech today, but warns of sector stress in accelerated programme.
Theresa May's Japan trip may have a major tech impact
1,000 companies and 140,000 jobs hang on the Prime Minister's high-wire balancing act in Tokyo.
Cabinet Office minister Ben Gummer loses Ipswich seat in general election
Ben Gummer ousted in surprise election result, removing minister responsible for digital transformation
Government unveils tech-based industrial strategy focusing on AI, 5G and robotics
Back to the 1960s? Theresa May's industrial strategy to focus on 'the white heat of technology'
Theresa May promises to put science and technology first in the UK's Brexit negotiations
GDPR will be absorbed into British law as part of the UK's transition, Prime Minister's speech suggests
Investigatory Powers Act mass surveillance powers ruled illegal by ECJ
Key chunk of Investigatory Powers Act is illegal, declares European Court of Justice
Investigatory Powers Bill: Opposition largely abstains in second reading - UPDATED
Theresa May's attempt to review legislation around bulk data retention, labelled undemocratic by David Davis, was heavily criticised by MPs today
Investigatory Powers Bill fails to address key flaws raised by critical Parliamentary reports
Government to EXPAND police powers to tap ISPs' mandatory web-records database
Investigatory Powers Bill to return to Parliament tomorrow
Damning reports be damned! Theresa May to force through the new Snoopers' Charter
Snoopers' charter slammed by Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee
Draft Investigatory Powers Bill riddled with problems - new draft expected 'by the end of February'. Rinse/repeat
'The UK does not undertake mass surveillance,' Theresa May tells Parliamentary Committee
Home Secretary tells Joint Committee that bulk data collection and Investigatory Powers Bill plans don't equate to mass surveillance
UK government plans to weaken encryption 'threatens way of life, privacy and economic stability', warns Apple
'Strong encryption is vital to protecting innocent people from malicious actors,' Apple says in evidence released by Investigatory Powers Bill Joint Committee
Government shouldn't have 'willy-nilly' right to access citizen's private data, says Information Commissioner
And why do you need all this data for 12 months, asks Information Commissioner Christopher Graham
'If people knew what bulk collection in Investigatory Powers Bill really meant, there'd be uproar' privacy expert tells MPs
Dr Joss Wright tells Science and Technology Committee modern communications data should be treated with respect, and government must be more clear about its intent to increase mass surveillance
'A government right to hack and a risk to British business' - Technology firms slam Investigatory Powers Bill
Representatives of the UK technology industry express grave concerns over 'Snooper's Charter' while giving evidence to Science and Technology Committee