the shadow brokers

Security

Shadow Brokers return with new release of NSA hacking tools - and an open letter to President Trump

Russia-linked hacking group denies links to Russia

clock 10 April 2017 • 2 min read

Security

Shadow Brokers gives up hacking tool auction - gives away stash of NSA-linked hacking tools instead

Shadow Brokers bow out claiming that it was all about the money, which they didn't receive enough of

clock 13 January 2017 • 2 min read
