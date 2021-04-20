The Royal Society
'Immensely powerful' machine learning has potential to predict the future
Professor Andrew Blake, director of the Alan Turing Institute, believes machine learning and big data have a significant role to play in decision making
We must ensure AI doesn't overpower us, argues Oxford University professor
Despite the risks, AI is 'ultimately the key portal that we have to pass through to realise the full dimensions of humanity's long-term potential,' argues Professor Nick Bostrom
AI could help solve humanity's biggest issues by taking over from scientists, says DeepMind CEO
Dr Demis Hassabis tells The Royal Society how AI could take over when leading scientists can't finish research in their lifetimes
Document search engines will be able to think and reason like people, argues AI expert
By turning sentences into vectors, computers will be able to learn meaning for themselves, Professor Geoffrey Hinton tells The Royal Society