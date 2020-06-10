The Outsourcing Debate
Video: To outsource or not to outsource?
IPsoft MD Terry Walby on the pros and cons of outsourced IT, and the growth of automation
Computing research: Outsourcing, cloud computing and job security
Computing recently asked readers whether they are feeling less secure in their jobs than they were in 2010. Here are the results
Outsourcers 'making up projects to inflate their fees'
Survey suggests that contracts also cost more than planned
Yorkshire councils to repatriate shared services
Move follows removal of joint chief executive
CSC job cuts: NOA backtracks on comments, makes things worse (UPDATED)
National Outsourcing Association "does not support the job cuts" says chief - while contradicting CSC's own statements. Meanwhile, back at the NHS...
CSC wins £400m MoD payroll administration contract
CSC has been named the preferred bidder for a major MoD deal - despite stinging criticism of the company's performance from the Public Accounts Committee
NHS Scotland awards £100m CRM contract to Capgemini and BT
NHS Scotland has awarded contracts worth £100m to Capgemini and BT to develop, deliver and support a new CRM system
AngloGold Ashanti selects Fujitsu for SAP migration
AngloGold Ashanti has struck a five-year deal with Fujitsu to host and manage its SAP ERP system
Mining giant strikes $220m outsourcing deal with BT
Five-year deal will see Anglo American use BT's One Voice platform to boost collaborative working
Maude points to savings in response to select committee criticism
The minister said recent savings of more than £275m show the government's determination to renegotiate contracts and give SMEs a chance
Indian service providers reassert their dominance
New research reveals key UK outsourcing trends