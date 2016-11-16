The Industry View

Leadership

Brexit PR: Why is Google rehashing three-year old UK tech investment 'news'?

Odd behaviour from a company that hates "fake news"

clock 16 November 2016 • 2 min read

Legislation and Regulation

Brexit two months on: how has the vote affected the UK IT industry?

Have the sector's worst fears been realised?

clock 26 August 2016 • 7 min read

Voice and Video

Does it make sense to invest in HD video conferencing systems?

Do telepresence solutions offer the value to justify their cost?

clock 01 April 2011 •

Threats and Risks

Business on the cyber war frontline

What should businesses do for peace of mind in the face of the current cyber threat?

clock 22 March 2011 • 2 min read

Strategy

IT's role in avoiding another banking crisis

clock 27 September 2010 •

Strategy

IT is increasingly invisible so does it no longer matter?

clock 16 August 2010 •

Strategy

ICT is not like chocolate biscuits

clock 01 July 2010 •

Strategy

How to put the digital into Britain

clock 27 January 2010 •

Strategy

The next government must harness the power of ICT

clock 30 November 2009 •

Strategy

'Fitting IT all Together' - paving the way for health and social care integration

clock 23 July 2009 •
