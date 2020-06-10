The Cambridge Satchel Company
DevOps Summit: The importance of culture to implementing DevOps - from the board to the IT team
'It's not in the interests of outsourcing companies to have teams talking to each other and working efficiently'
Cambridge Satchel Company's plans to become a £100m business: an interview with CTO Jonny Wooldridge
'I'm not just the geek in the corner doing what marketing tells me to; I'm trying to stay ahead of what marketing might need,' he tells Computing
'If you have hokey technology and outsourced staff, you'll struggle with DevOps,' says Cambridge Satchel Company CTO
DevOps 'doesn't mean you're just chucking stuff out there and hoping it works', Jonny Wooldridge tells Computing