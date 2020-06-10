Thales
Thales warns: businesses are embracing new technologies, but leaving security behind
Businesses don't understand how to protect themselves with the move to the cloud, big data and the IoT
Security technologies have not kept pace with changing business systems, says Thales
Data breaches are increasing as businesses embrace IoT and the cloud without understanding how to protect themselves
Thales trumps Atos in Gemalto takeover battle
Atos folds after Thales agrees a deal for Gemalto 11 per cent higher than Atos's bid
Half of consumers think that organisations don't care about their privacy
Consumers don't trust firms and are prepared to take legal action
Why encryption has become a boardroom issue
Thales e-Security survey shows how corporate decision-making on encryption has shifted from the IT department to the boardroom, writes John Grimm