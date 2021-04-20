TfL
Oyster card accounts locked with users asked to reset passwords
TfL acts for a second time following August security breach - again blaming the risk of credential stuffing
Privacy warning over TfL plans to track tube passengers via WiFi
Privacy Experts believe that the move by TfL - starting in July - could infringe passengers' rights to privacy
Kick out the jams: geospatial software and the battle against congestion
Planners from the Highways England, TfL, TfWM and Crossrail on the vital role of data sharing and GIS in keeping the country moving
Transport as a data issue. An interview with TfL CDO Lauren Sager Weinstein
Efficiencies in London's transit systems will be made by joining more of the dots
Capita's woes: what could they mean for UK IT?
The outsourcing giant's profit warning is ringing alarm bells for public and private sector IT
Uber appeals TfL London licence cancellation
Hearing expected on 11 December
Uber rival Taxify slams 'aggressive' TfL for closing it down three days after London launch
Taxify's London launch stopped in its tracks when TfL revoked the company's licence
'Aggressive' TfL slammed for closing down Uber rival Taxify in London
'Taxify has done everything in its power to comply with regulations,' company claims
Former TfL CIO Steve Townsend becomes CDIO at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Trust
New appointment intended to support "transformational changes" in new technology, says Trust CEO Amanda Pritchard
TfL launches cyber security apprenticeship scheme
Starting salary of £17,802 for cyber security apprentices
TfL licenses contactless ticketing tech for £15m
Cubic Transportation Systems will be able to use tech in other transit systems worldwide
TfL CIO Steve Townsend on the Internet of Things, big data, chief digital officers and reporting into marketing
Townsend explains how TfL's focus on 'customer experience' has meant he has had to change his reporting line and investigate the use of IoT
TfL using SAP HANA to process big data from the Internet of Things
CIO Steve Townsend explains how SAP HANA has improved TfL's day-to-day planning
Government departments dressing up old outsourcing methods as tower model - and failing, says TfL CIO
TfL is succeeding at using the tower model but several organisations are not, says Steve Townsend
Only swap a CIO for a CDO if they can't change the way IT projects operate - TfL CIO
CIOs who can only use analogue and waterfall approaches will be replaced by CDOs, says Steve Townsend
TfL CIO is now reporting to the CMO rather than the CFO
Steve Townsend is now reporting into Vernon Everitt to ensure IT focuses on the customer experience
The Internet of Things can help TfL to solve congestion problems, says CIO Steve Townsend
Tfl CIO Townsend explains how the organisation is deploying sensors and Bluetooth beacons to improve its services
TfL appoints 12 suppliers onto its IT solutions framework including CSC, Infosys, Sopra Steria
Aim of framework is to provide 'more effective services that add value to the operating business', says TfL CIO Steve Townsend
