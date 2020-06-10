Tesco Bank
Tesco Bank FCA fine proves its not just the ICO that will fine companies for security breaches, say lawyers
Companies that don't take security seriously enough could be hit with multiple fines from different regulators
Tesco Bank fined £16.4m by FCA over 2016 cyber attack
Fine negotiated down from £33.6m for compensating customers quickly and agreeing early settlement with FCA
Tesco Bank facing £30m fine from FCA over 2016 cyber attack
Tesco 'actively negotiating' with Financial Conduct Authority in a bid to slash the size of the proposed fine
GDPR is now in force! Read the best resources to prepare
GDPR is now online and firms need to comply or risk heavy fines. Here are the details you need to ensure you're ready